CCA Texas is getting ready to kick off one of the biggest fishing events of the summer -- the Star Fishing Tournament.

Organizers met up at the Laguna Madre Thursday and spent the morning releasing 60 specially tagged redfish into the water. Texas anglers have the chance to win up to $1 million in prizes.

The tournament not only highlights the sport of fishing, but it also raises money for 10 college scholarships.

The Star Fishing Tournament starts Saturday and runs until Labor Day. For more information, visit www.startournament.org

