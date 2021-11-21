Talkin' Turkey at R&L Smith Farm in Sinton

On this local farm you can find chickens, hens, roosters, goats and even turkeys, which are a hot commodity this time of year.

SINTON, Texas — Robin Smith and her husband are the owners of R & L Smith Farms Texas LLC. located in Sinton.

On this local farm you can find chickens, hens, roosters, goats and even turkeys, which are a hot commodity this time of year.

"We've been getting calls for our turkeys, but we sold all of our turkeys in June this year for people to grow them out for Thanksgiving," Smith said.

Smith said turkeys don’t lay eggs year-round like hens do. First, their turkeys lay eggs and they raise them up for about four months before they sell them to customers to take home. Then, the customers finish raising them for another five to six months.

"It’s fresh raised on a farm, no growth hormones, no chemicals, so you know what you’re eating," she said.

They’ve had the farm for five years now, and although she and her husband don’t eat the animals on their farm, they have customers who travel from across the Coastal Bend who do.

"They all have names, so if you name it, you can’t eat it,” Smith said. “But people like to have farm fresh and free raised animals."

According to Smith, they are already gearing up for the start of turkey breeding season all over again.

"We are starting now to hatch out in January or February, raise them up get everyone ready - and I know it sounds crazy - but ready for Thanksgiving 2022."

