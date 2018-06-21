Foster kids in the Coastal Bend will now have an easier time getting a college degree after a new partnership was announced Thursday at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

A partnership with the Texas A&M University System and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services will now offer a mentoring program.

According to organizers while foster kids already get free tuition, they don't get much else.

One foster kid said it could be a game changer for people like her.

"I believe this partnership is a very great idea. If I had had this option, I definitely would have taken it. It would have saved me a lot of money. So I think it's a great outreach to help to boost the foster population that comes to college because right now it's at two percent," junior Aspen Spinson said.

Foster kids are already reaping the benefits of the program, and the hope is it will spread to all campuses within the Texas A&M University System and then across other universities in the state.

