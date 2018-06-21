The Island University and Texas A&M University Kingsville are working with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to offer a new voucher for room and board.

University officials said the voucher is in addition to the voucher that pays for tuition for foster children.

One foster kid, who is now a student at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, where they made the announcement Thursday, said it could be a game changer for people like her.

"I believe this partnership is a very great idea. If I had had this option, I definitely would have taken it. It would have saved me a lot of money. So I think it's a great outreach to help to boost the foster population that comes to college because right now it's at two percent," junior Aspen Spinson said.

Foster kids are already reaping the benefits of the program, and the hope is it will spread to all campuses within the Texas A&M University System and then across other universities in the state.

