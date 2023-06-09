TAMU-CC campus event addresses mental health challenges among college students

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Director of Counseling Theresa Sharpe said the event will offer students the chance to learn more about the services offered.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that suicide ranked as the second-highest cause of injury-related death among college aged adults in 2020.

The CDC said that about 20 percent of injury-related deaths are due to suicide. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Director of Counseling Theresa Sharpe said the event will offer students the chance to learn more about the services the university offers right there on campus, when it comes to nurturing their mental health.

"She'll be talking about mental health and substance abuse; so we're inviting students to come out, to really hear about this important topic that affects many college students," she said.

TAMU-CC freshman Hailey Young said there are different ways students can take care of their mental health on a daily basis.

"I think it's really good to step back from reality, because I know how social pressures directly impact mental health. I say just self-care," she said. Eating correctly, knowing what does trigger you, knowing how to take steps, to help you have more mental clarity".

Students will be able to further their journey toward mental clarity with topics and activities at the event. Free food, drinks and t-shirts will also be provided to those attending the event.

