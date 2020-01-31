CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is getting ahead of Black History Month by showcasing its Black History Month tunnel.

Inside the tunnel exhibit, there are 130 posters filled with history lessons and achievements from African American activists, inventors, and entertainers.

The tunnel shows the journey of black culture, starting at the slave trade when African Americans were brought into the country to where we are now.

"To see the things going on now and how much improvement we need to make, but also recognizing that people have paved the way," graduate student Laderica Paul said.

Black History Month kicks off Feb. 1

