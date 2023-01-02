TAMU-CC head coach, students highlight importance of inclusivity

TAMU-CC Head Beach Volleyball Coach Gayle Stammer said that for a few years, she was the only female head coach at the Island University.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday marks National Girls & Women in Sports Day, and over at the the Island University -- there are only two female head coaches out of all the sports.

While the number is small, the impact the women have will go beyond the field, court and sidelines.

"When we all stood up in a group, all the head coaches were introduced and I went 'woah' and that was probably the first time I really saw it," said TAMU-CC Head Beach Volleyball Coach Gayle Stammer. "I took it as it was. Didn't really know what to think in the moment, just thought, 'wow, I'm the only one.'"

Stammer said that for a few years, she was the only female head coach at the Island University. However, as times have progressed, Stammer said that representation is important -- especially in the sports world.

"I want to see really good female roll models for these young women. That's what we are as coaches, ultimately, whether you're a male or female," Stammer said.

Kiley Lewis is a graduate student and member of the volleyball team at TAMU-CC. She told 3NEWS that Stammer's skills as a coach shine through all on their own.

"I look at my coach Gayle as not really 'oh, she's a woman coach' i look at her as 'she's a great coach,'" Lewis said.

TAMU-CC soccer player Jayden Rea said that throughout everything she's learned at the Island University, standing together as women is crucial for the future.

"If you're a woman, it's important for other woman to put each other up. I think it'll get us far," Rea said.

