TAMU-CC homecoming week comes to an end

Their official block party was packed with family friendly games, inflatables, live music and much more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The last day of Islander's homecoming week has come, but that doesn't mean the fun is over.

The American Bank Center's parking lot was filled with Texas A&M Corpus Christi students and alumni as they held their official block party.

The free event was packed with family friendly games, inflatables, petting zoo's, live music and much more.

3NEWS spoke with a couple of cheerful Islander cheerleaders, who were excited after a week full of activities.

TAMU-CC cheerleader and student, Piper Burke spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We've been through so many different events all week last week we had the lighting of the I. I've never seen so many people be so excited to see us dance which is really fun."

Lilly Hernandez is also a TAMU-CC cheerleader and student. "I feel like we've been planning so many events, but homecoming is something we always remember, and we always look forward to it. The lighting of the I is my favorite, it's always good vibes always good energy." Hernandez said.

