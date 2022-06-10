TAMU-CC honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Nearly 200 TAMU-CC faculty, staff, and students gathered in a sea of pink and formed a giant cancer ribbon logo.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend continues to recognize the significance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Wednesday, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi took a 'picture cancer gone' photo to show their support.

Nearly 200 TAMU-CC faculty, staff, and students gathered in a sea of pink and formed a giant cancer ribbon logo. Information stations were on hand to teach students about the importance of regular breast cancer screenings and the health resources available on their campus.

