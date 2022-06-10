TAMU-CC honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend continues to recognize the significance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Wednesday, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi took a 'picture cancer gone' photo to show their support.
Nearly 200 TAMU-CC faculty, staff, and students gathered in a sea of pink and formed a giant cancer ribbon logo. Information stations were on hand to teach students about the importance of regular breast cancer screenings and the health resources available on their campus.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Accident claims the life of Kiewit scaffold builder working on offshore rig
- Dogs in shelter for 60+ days looking to find a forever home
- From Texas, with love: Here's how you can help those affected by Hurricane Ian
- Are CC business' COVID relief grants legitimate? Better Business Bureau weighs in
- Her girlfriend was killed and she was left for dead in a brutal attack at a Texas park. A new documentary outlines the story of her recovery.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.