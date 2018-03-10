CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi is leaving a mark on Corpus Christi streets. This week crews showed up to paint up the intersection of South Padre Island Drive and Ennis Joslin. The intersection is one of the main routes leading to the campus.

The support beams holding up State Highway 358 have been painted Islander blue and green. In all, 12 beams will be painted with alternating colors. The structures feature the TAMUCC momentum wave logo and the capital "I" associated with Islanders athletics.

The project was a collaboration between the university, the City of Corpus Christi and the Texas Department of Transportation. The beams are property of TxDOT and gave approval for the City of Corpus Christi to allow the painted poles. Then at an August 14th city council meeting, council members voted to go ahead with the project.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, October 5th.

