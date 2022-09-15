TAMU-CC kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

A panel featuring the daughter of the civil rights pioneer, the late Dr. Hector P. Garcia will take place Friday at noon.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

"Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."

A panel featuring the daughter of the civil rights pioneer, the late Dr. Hector P. Garcia will take place Friday at noon.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.