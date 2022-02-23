TAMU-CC library adds special collection from Murphy Givens

The archive dates back to the 1800s and ends in 2018. It contains pictures and newspaper articles from almost two centuries of the city's history.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For more than forty years, Murphy Givens compiled a complete history of Corpus Christi in his weekly column for the Caller Times.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi received a donation from Givens' family to compile the Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers collection. It is currently being organized into a display at the Mary and Jeff Bell Library.

“He wrote about the history of Corpus Christi and how we became what we are," said library specialist Amanda Kowalski. “Every Thursday something new would come out and you would learn about the city and you would learn why we are built this way.”

Givens moved to Corpus Christi in 1981. Throughout his career with the Caller Times, he amassed a collection of articles and photographs that the newspaper no longer needed. By the time he passed away in 2020, he had filled an entire file with content from A to Z. It was enough to fill 100 boxes.

“Murphy had his own research sources," Kowalski said. "So, he chronicled the city of Corpus and he kept detailed notes.”

The archive dates back to the 1800s and ends in 2018. It contains pictures and newspaper articles from almost two centuries of the city's history. One part of the collection is from 1970, when Hurricane Celia hit Corpus Christi and left severe damage.

“You get to see all those old photographs, like those but you weren’t even born," said graduate student Deepika Balan. "And they’re really very cool and that’s really good because you can know how is it in the past and how is it currently.”

Students like Balan are helping digitize the archive so anyone can access it on the library's website. The physical collection is open to the public and can be utilized by students, historians and anyone interested.

“And it kind of makes people realize that we’re not just some kind of backwoods city," Amanda Kowalski said. "That we actually have industry and growth.”

The Island University is currently organizing the archive and made it through about 70 of the 100 boxes that will make up the full display.

