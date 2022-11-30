TAMU-CC library set to digitize former community broadcast segment

The Corpus Christi Coffee Club was a Mexican-American political forum that aired from 1991-2003.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grant to the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Mary and Jeff Bell Library will support the digitization of 740 VHS tapes featuring the Corpus Christi Coffee Club.

The club was a Mexican-American political forum that aired from 1991-2003. It was put on by local community members.

The update will ensure that the collection will not be lost, and grants wider access to the community.

"So it gives a glimpse into what mattered to Mexican Americans in the 90's and early 2000's," said TAMU-CC assistant librarian Amanda Kowalski. "It helps researchers understand what was going on, not just from political movements but from everyday citizens."

VCRs have become obsolete, which is why the library is digitizing the episodes.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.