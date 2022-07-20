TAMU-CC nursing program recognized as 'one of the best' programs in the U.S.

The Island University has enriching programs at both the undergraduate and graduate level that strive to prepare students for the realities of the nursing field.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi College of Nursing and Health Science has been recognized as one of the best programs in the U.S. by Nursing School Almanac.

"Our graduate and undergraduate Nursing programs are nationally accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and statewide by the Texas Board of Nursing," according to the TAMU-CC Nursing and Health Science website. "We recently refined our Health Sciences program to offer a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration, which prepares you for varied roles in the health professions.

Shakas up to @TAMUCCCONHS! They were recently announced as one of the best nursing schools in the U.S. by the Nursing Schools Almanac 🤙🏼



More info about the College of Nursing and Health Sciences: https://t.co/RW38KjuOJH pic.twitter.com/5449gb80dH — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (@IslandCampus) July 20, 2022

