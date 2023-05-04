TAMU-CC panel discussion talks LGBTQ+ rights, bills that could pose restrictions

Panelist Robyn Valentine, who is also a local drag artist, believes more people should accept and learn more about their fellow LGBTQ community leaders.

Texas Rising's Corpus Christi Chapter hosted a panel discussion Wednesday at the Island University that talked about many controversial topics.

One of those topics surrounded House Bill 643.

The bill seeks to define any business that hosts performers exhibiting a gender identity different from the performers birth as "sexually oriented."

"We are not these creatures of the night, we are people in front of you," she said. "I need for people to know our stories, the fact that we are resilient and persevered all this time."

TAMU-CC theatre major Nico Montalvo said that he feels the bill does not have a solid foundation.

"My personal opinion is that the bill is a bunch of vague fear mongering that the opponents to queer culture are trying to use to divide the community apart," he said.

Montalvo hopes the students who attended the panel discussion feel the confidence to live their lives authentically.

