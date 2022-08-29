TAMU-CC partners with Coastal Bend Blood Center to launch special program

To help meet the local demand for blood donations the blood center and TAMU-CC created the Collegiate Hero Program to help bolster donation numbers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier Monday the Island University got a chance to partner with the Coastal Bend Blood Center in what their calling their Collegiate Hero Program.

Every two seconds, someone across our country needs a lifesaving donation.

To help meet that need here locally, the blood center and TAMU-CC created the program to help bolster donation numbers.

Students who participate in the program twice a year will be recognized with a medal of merit to go along with their cap and gown for their commencement ceremony.

"We all understand the importance of blood donation during a disaster or major trauma, but a lot of people don't realize that blood is needed everyday in our community," said Corey Survant, President and CEO of the Coastal Bend Blood Center. "From just your regular surgeries, sometimes patients blood is used everyday in our community, not just when tragedies occur or major trauma situations."

If you're familiar with the High School Hero Program, this is the same thing, just done at the collegiate level.

