A sad day on the Island University and in the community as a well beloved professor passed away Saturday.

73-year-old John "Wes" Tunnell, a marine ecologist and biologist, passed away due to cancer.

Tunnell played a huge part in the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi.

According to his biography on the university website, Tunnell had been with the university since 1973.

