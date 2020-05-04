CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to an email sent on Wednesday by Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's President, Dr. Kelly M. Miller, the Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremony has been rescheduled.

Due to the coronavirus, TAMU-CC has followed state-mandated orders in efforts to limit large gatherings and promote social distancing.

“The safety and well-being of our students, their families, and our community are paramount,” Miller said in the email.

“There is no doubt this is disappointing for many, myself included, but this is a rescheduling, not a cancellation. All graduates from the Spring 2020 semester will have an opportunity to walk the stage at graduation and receive recognition for their outstanding achievements in person,” added President Miller in the email.

According to the email, students that were slated to walk in the Spring 2020 Commencement will now be included in the Summer 2020 Commencement that is scheduled for August 8th.

President Miller says students can participate in the December 2020 or May 2021 ceremonies if they are unable to attend the Summer 2020 ceremony.

President Miller says all degrees will be delivered promptly and will be mailed out beginning June 19.

