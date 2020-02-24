CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi decided to get out today and clean up around their campus.

It was all part of an effort by Student Volunteer Connection, a student-run organization that helps students get involved in the community through volunteering.

Today, they had their "Islander Clean" event, where they go out around the university to help clean it up.

Seven different groups of students were at different parts of the campus, doing their part to make things clean.

One of the membership coordinators for the organization says what makes volunteering like this is the people you help in the process.

"So it's just remembering who you're serving for and what you're doing it for and remembering the why behind what we're doing and when we're doing it. So you may be tired and it may just be one day for you but who you're helping that's their life," said Madison Hightower.

Not only do they clean up around the campus like today, but the students also have service Saturdays where they do various volunteering projects around the community.

Yesterday they were helping make hygiene kits at the men and women's health center.

The "Islander Clean" event was a positive way to begin TAMUCC's Homecoming week.

