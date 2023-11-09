TAMU-CC students urged to stay vigilant following reported sexual assault

TAMU-CC Police Cpt. Melissa Perkins said all students, regardless of gender, are informed about how to stay safe in dangerous situations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's campus police issued a Code Blue Emergency Notification to students about a sexual assault that reportedly took place on Sunday afternoon at Momentum Village.

TAMU-CC student Andrea Quintero said that in situations like these, being alert to what is happening around you is paramount.

"If that's already happened our third week in, imagine further. So yeah. I am kind of worried but I just have to be more aware of my surroundings and what I'm doing," she said.

Quintero said that the college has already provided instruction to all students about being aware.

"They make us take a quiz over sexual assault and safety and all of that," she said. "So you would think everyone would get it through their heads and it's already, barely our third week here so to hear that's happening, I just want to be more aware of like going out on the weekend, alone at night."

TAMU-CC student Jeff Laughtenshlager said students should be cautious about the company they keep.

"Just don't be stupid when you're going out and make sure you know who you're hanging out with," he said.

TAMU-CC Police Cpt. Melissa Perkins said all students, regardless of gender, are informed about how to stay safe in dangerous situations.

"Be aware of their surroundings, to stay safe while they're on campus, to trust their instincts if they find themselves in a situation that they're not comfortable with. To leave. To communicate their limits with other people," she said. "If they're being offended or a person is trying to force them into a situation they're not comfortable with to leave. To let that person know. Be assertive."

Perkins said that it's important for all students to know that they can call the university police if they feel threatened, whether they live on or off-campus. The number is 361-825-4444.

