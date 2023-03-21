TAMU-CC unveils interactive library mural

3NEWS spoke with TAMU-CC student Lauren Burdette who helped create the project. She said that the team wanted to create something that students could relate to.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Island University unveiled a fully immersive mural experience Tuesday at the Mary and Jeff Bell Library.

The new installation is located on the library's first floor back stairwell and it was created by graphic design students.

The mural features scuba divers, fish ocean fauna among hints of campus traditions.

"I really wanted it to be something fun, something that students could reflect on and see themselves in. Something they could honestly laugh at like 'Yeah, oh my gosh that Starbucks line,' that's something I can relate to, like it's always happening," she said.