TAMU-CC veterans find therapeutic relief in scuba diving

x
It was the first-ever event of its kind and it happened at the Dugan Pool on campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi recognized Veterans Suicide Awareness Month on Friday afternoon in a unique way. 

The school offered Islander veterans, staff and their children scuba diving as a therapy session. 

It was the first-ever event of its kind and it happened at the Dugan Pool on campus. TAMU-CC Student Veterans Organization President Anthony Woodward  said events like these help veterans as they enjoy the therapeutic benefits of scuba diving. 

"We tend to isolate ourselves transitioning from uniform to civilian life," he said. "So this event helps bridge those ailments that naturally affect the vast majority of individuals that or veteran status or active duty status," he said.

They were able to get the full scuba diving experience with gear that was provided.

