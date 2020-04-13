CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the most innovative places in the City of Corpus Christi has sprung into action in the fight against COVID-19.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's I-Create Lab is using its laser cutter to create hundreds of face shields for local healthcare professionals.

According to officials at TAMU-CC, the face shields will be donated to Driscoll Children’s Hospital.



The I-Create Lab first opened in January of 2019, and offers 3-D printing, audiovisual equipment, CNC Router‘s Cricuts, laptops for students, large format printers with vinyl cutters, laser cutters and engravers, sewing and embroidery machines, and soldiering equipment.

Organizers at the I-Create Lab found an approved face shield design, and then seemed out the necessary materials, got needed approvals, and did a few test runs.

"The masks will be made from Mylar, clear polycarbonate and/or plexiglass, and adhesive foam/weather stripping, according to instructions available on the Georgia Institute of Technology's website," said TAMU-CC officials.

The materials used to make the face shields are sliced by laser cutting technology.

It took an assembly line of four workers from the I-Create Lab to make one kit for each health care professional.

According to officials at TAMU-CC, the kits issued include a head visor and a 30-day supply of disposable shields for each healthcare professional.

“Any face shields that we may have in excess will be shared with our colleagues in our local community,” says Julie Pina, Chief Nursing Officer at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

“We consider TAMU-CC a valued community partner of ours, supporting us in our time of need. Working with our local community partners builds stronger relationships and provides us a sense of security that we can depend on each other when there is a need,” added Pina.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: