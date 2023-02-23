TAMU-K event gives young girls the tools to confidently take on the field of engineering

City of Portland Director of Development Services Sarah Munoz said she gained her passion for science through attending similar events.

Nearly two hundred young women from schools all across South Texas found themselves at Texas A&M-Kingsville for “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day."

City of Portland Director of Development Services Sarah Munoz said she gained her passion for science through attending similar events.

"When I was in High school in Falfurrias, Texas, I actually attended an event very very similar to this. It's what stirred my passion for engineering," she said.

Munoz told 3NEWS that such events are crucial in making sure other young girls can express similar interests.

"Before I was able to attend this camp that I did in high school, I didn't know what an engineer was. I hadn't been exposed to it," she said.

Now, Munoz has become a support system for seventh grade student Andrea Aguilar.

"Because they can help me through it, you know. If I'm having trouble, they'll be there for me," she said.

Munoz was one of many successful women who took part in the university event to empower the future generation of women engineers.

"Half of the people in my office were female engineers. So I was really grateful and throughout my career, I've had a lot of strong female mentors that have been engineers and they have really shaped and encouraged me throughout my career, and I hope I can do the same for someone," she said.

Aguilar said that seeing women break barriers in the field of engineering has motivated her to follow her dreams.

"Because these people are successful when they followed their heart in what they wanted to pursue," she said.