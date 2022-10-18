TAMU-K partners with Tuloso-Midway to expand dual credit for students

The program is free to students who are part of the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school students at Tuloso-Midway will now have more access to dual credit courses thanks to a new partnership with Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Leaders with the school district and university gathered in Kingsville Tuesday to celebrate the new partnership.

Tuloso-Midway Superintendent Steve VanMatre said their new dual credit program will be different then dual credit programs in the past. Students within the district will be bussed to the university to take classes with their college peers.

"For us it's about ensuring that every student at Tuloso-Midway has a pathway to achieve their personal academic career goals. So for us this is phase one of I think many phases to ensure every student has access to higher education," VanMatre said.

The program is free to students who are part of the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.