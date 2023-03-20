TAMU-K professor gives tips on ways Coastal Bend cities can protect local habitats

Texas A&M University-Kingsville Associate Professor of Environmental Engineering Tushar Sinha has been published in at least 30 research journals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our area's top scientists is contributing his knowledge to the ongoing conversation of addressing climate change.

Texas A&M University-Kingsville Associate Professor of Environmental Engineering Tushar Sinha has been published in at least 30 research journals and is constantly working on national projects, involving modeling and forecasting water quantity and quality.

Sinha said over the past 100 years, earth's temperature has increased by a little over 1 degree.

He said ideally, we need to drop the temperature by 1.5 degrees over the next 30-40 years. If not, there will be a direct local impact on our environment.

"In this area we are seeing increased flooding events, increased number of hurricanes, sea level rise in the last 100 years, the sea level has risen by eight-to-ten inches in the U.S. Gulf Coast. If we don't act it's going to rise by the same level over the next 20-25 years," he said.

Sinha said using less fossil fuels and switching to more renewable sources of energy will be more beneficial to the environment.

Another measure Sinha said can help our environment is making more artificial barrier islands to reduce the impact of coastal erosion. Sinha said that he recommends more vegetation be planted along the beaches to make them erosion resistant.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!