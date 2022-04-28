TAMU-K students, faculty come together for peaceful protest against sexual assault

TAMU-K student Alicia Villalta believes that joining together for causes such as this one can have a lasting impact.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M University-Kingsville are hoping to raise awareness and call attention to the very serious subject of sexual assault cases.

While organizers of the protest that took place Thursday did call for attention to those cases they also wanted to bring awareness to survivors as well.

"We've noticed that men and women here on campus have been sexually assaulted, or harassed or raped," said protest organizer Erial Hawkins. "And we just kind of want to show them that we are here to hear them, that we're listening."

Students were not the only ones in attendance. University admins and campus police were also present for the peaceful protest, including Rito Silva, Vice President of Enrollment Services & Student Affairs at TAMU-K.

"We're gonna work with the students," Silva said. "We've already talked to them, sitting down with them, listening to their concerns and addressing their concerns and being active and what they need us to do."

Silva recognizes that schools efforts in dealing with assault cases are ongoing. He recognizes that not only is the school's presence important, but so are its actions.

TAMU-K student Alicia Villalta believes that joining together for causes such as this one can have a lasting impact.

"It's such a delicate topic to even talk about," Villalta said. "For anybody to even approach the topic with you and say 'hey, I need help.' You need to be a good listener."

In the end Villalta hopes that calls to action, such as the protest, can give survivors a sense of hope moving forward.

"I want to be an ally to these women who have gone through such terrible experiences," Villalta said.

