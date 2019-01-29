CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What if there were a place you could go to make your ideas a reality? Now there is a place like that, and it's located on the campus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

It's called the MakerSpace, and it can be found in the I-Create Lab at TAMUCC's library.

"They're spaces that are meant to just come and play. Also, learn through hands-on engagement and collaboration," Dr. Cate Rudowsky said.

The I-Create Lab is a space with some of the latest technology.

"I sat down. They had a 3D scanner attached to an iPad, they had a 3D scanning camera," staff member Marco Longoria said.

According to the university, I-Create Lab is a space where everyone can come and work on anything, from personal objects to school projects.

"You know, it's high tech and no tech technology. It's physical technology and virtual technology, so it really runs the gamut," Rudowsky said.

If you want to learn how to use virtual reality goggles, the I-Create Lab is the place to go. They have the technology to help your imagination go wild.

"The possibilities are endless. I think that's one of the great things about this space. If you imagine it, we'll help you figure out what machine you need to use, what software you need to use. Let's bring it to life," Rudowsky said.

I-Create is for anyone, not just students, faculty, and staff.

"I would encourage them to please come out to the Island and wander into the library. Feel free to look around the space. We can give you a tour, show you what might be here that might get your imagination started to get your creativity going," Rudowsky said.

The I-Create lab will celebrate its grand opening from 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.

For more information about the I-Create lab click here.