Power restored to TAMUCC campus, classes resume at 9 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: Power has been restored and classes will resume at 9 a.m. Staff should report to work by then, an updated Code Blue alert said.
The college said if a student lives off-campus and is taking remote classes and have no power, they can use the computer labs in the Bell Library.
Texas A&M Corpus Christi has canceled early classes due to a power outage.
A message was sent to students this morning stating that power is partially out across campus and 8 a.m. classes have been canceled. Staff is being asked to work remotely until power is restored.
The alert said the college is working with AEP officials to resolve the issue.