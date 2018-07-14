Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi celebrated a milestone Friday night after successfully cataloging their one-hundredth thousand historical document.

The historical documents can now be accessed online by the public thanks to a partnership between the university's archive department and the Conrad Blucher Institute.

Some of the earliest documents accessible are the Blucher family papers which hold more than 100 years worth of land surveys over South Texas.

During Friday's some pieces were put on display including an excerpt from a journal was written back in the 1930's by a survivor who said he was swarmed by "15-billion mosquitos."

