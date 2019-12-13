CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a historic day for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Thursday as they celebrated the signing to purchase a building in the downtown area.

The five-story building on North Chaparral Street was built in 1947 and was purchased by TAMUCC for $2.3 million. The University plans to have an art gallery installed in the building and will also use the space for public-facing University programs and archives.

First, some construction will be taking place there.

"Right now we're going through and updating some of the infrastructures. All of it's very functional, but we want to update it before we move everybody in," TAMUCC President Dr. Kelly Quintanilla said. "And we'll start on each floor, adding and building, and so we'll be inviting the public as each floor gets completed and really getting excited."

Quintanilla also said the art gallery will be named after the building's previous owners, Ernest "Buz" and Janet Maxwell.

