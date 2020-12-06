NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Researchers from Texas A&M Corpus Christi presented updated models for how the COVID-19 pandemic has and will continue to affect South Texas.

Dr. Chris Bird said compared to the rest of Texas, Nueces County has fewer cases per day. Other major cities, including El Paso, Dallas and Houston have the highest number of new cases per day. Dr. Bird also pointed out data showing Nueces County is trending up in new cases per day.

"This percentage is increasing not because the number of tests is decreasing, the percentage is increasing because there are more positive tests," Dr. Bird said. "We have less tests overall, but more positive cases per day. That's not just because of a decline in the number of tests, it's because of an increase of people who have COVID-19."

Dr. Bird also said we have flattened the curve. Social distancing and masks have made a difference. However, to shrink the transmission rate, we need to close the loopholes in our social distancing programs and continue to practice the guidelines that were set out before stay-at-home orders were issued.

