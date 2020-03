CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. economy took a major hit Monday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing more than 2,000 points -- the worst day of trading in over 12 years.

The board markets lost about seven-percent on average Monday.

Dr. Jim Lee, an economics professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, joined 3News at 5 p.m. to discuss what this means for average Americans.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: