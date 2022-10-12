1,000 students now 'Islanders Forever' after TAMUCC graduation Saturday

The majors ranged from teachers to chemists to mechanical engineering, they all shared one thing in common: their excitement.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of smiles and fulfilled dreams took place at the Texas A&M University Fall 2022 graduation ceremony. The commencement took place downtown at the American Bank Center.

The students decorated their caps for the big day as they walked the stage to receive their diplomas and congratulations. The majors ranged from teachers to chemists to mechanical engineering, they all shared one thing in common, their excitement.

TAMUCC graduate, Alana Mangan told 3NEWS, "I'm very excited, I feel very accomplished. I do know that once an islander, I'm always going to be an islander so I will look back at this journey and I will remember all the people who helped get me to where I am today." Mangan earned a double major in chemistry and bio medical science.

"It feels honestly amazing. The entire time I was at the university, it was such a learning experience. So being able to finally have that accomplishment, it feels so freeing, I am excited to finally step into the world of my career" Stevie Macias explained. She is a TAMUCC English major.

Family and friends all came together to celebrate their loved one's accomplishments. William Witworth graduated with a communication studies & PR major, he spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It's a wild dream come true for a lot of us. It's a dream come true. We get to see all our family, it's really exciting."

If you didn't make it out to see a loved one, or just want to take a look back at the commencement, click here to watch.

