TAMUCC holds in person graduation ceremonies at American Bank Center

Students at the island university celebrated their achievements Saturday as they walked across the stage and received a diploma.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi celebrated their achievements as they walked across the stage and received their diploma.

The sounds of family and friends' voices filled the American Bank Center as their loved one walked across the stage and received their diploma. Last year, students at the university had to celebrate virtually, but this year organizers said they made it possible for 2021 graduates to walk the stage in-person.

"We've had to adjust things a little bit so you know, graduates aren't quite as much in the arena as they normally would be. But the big thing is that they're able to get their diploma on stage and able to celebrate with the faculty, staff, with family and friends looking at something that we haven't been able to do in the past 12 months," said Russell Wagner with the university.

Wagner said from separating students into smaller ceremonies to limiting tickets for guests, they continued with safety precautions to ensure graduates could enjoy the day in-person.

"When you come here and you see the smiles on everyone's faces and see how happy everyone is, it's every single second's worth," said Wagner.

The university also held a special commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates who had to graduate virtually last year.

"So not only did we have all our 2021 from Spring walk today, but we also have a big number of alumni coming back," said Wagner.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.