CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring semester is currently underway at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, and the university will be celebrating their homecoming week Feb. 23-29.

The Islander Homecoming Block Party is just around the corner and TAMUCC has announced Corpus Christi native, Jake Hoot, as this year's main entertainer.

Jake Hoot was the Season 17 Champion of NBC's, "The Voice". Hoot is known for his country style and powerful vocals that led him to the Emmy award-winning talent series.

"I’m looking forward to coming back to my birthplace to play a show. Also, can’t wait to eat Whataburger again," said Hoot.

This year‘s homecoming celebration, presented by Whataburger, will be held on Saturday, February 29 at the American Bank Center's parking lot #3.

The block party will run from 3 to 5 p.m. and will include family-friendly games and activities like a petting zoo, inflatable‘s, food trucks, and tons of Islander spirit and freebies.

Faculty, staff, and students, along with alumni and the local community, are invited to participate in the festivities.

A Homecoming after-party at Brewster's Street Icehouse on N. Tancahua St. will feature a concert by Jake Hoot along with headliners, Cory Morrow and the Pear Ratz. Tickets to the after-party are starting at just $15.

Events for the community include student vs. staff/faculty basketball game, women's basketball games, the lighting of the "I" & "Bond" fires, a homecoming block party, and the men's basketball game.

A full list of the Islanders' homecoming week schedule can be found here.

