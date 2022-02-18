TAMUCC Homecoming week coming to an end, here's how you can still participate

The homecoming week celebration is kicking into overdrive at the Island University! If you haven't participated in events this week there's still time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Islanders of all ages have been joining together in celebration of Islander pride during Texas A&M University-Corpus Christ’s Homecoming 2022. The theme for Homecoming 2022 is “Islander Forever, From Sunrise to Sunset.”

Events have been taking place all week and if you haven’t had a chance to participate in the fun there’s still time.

Here’s what’s happening this weekend.

FRIDAY:

Lighting of the “I” is happening at 6:30 p.m.

Lighting of the “I” is a campus tradition to get excited for Saturday’s games and celebrate those Islander alumni and carrying on the Islander traditions today.

SATURDAY:

Islander Block Party

The block party will be at the American Bank Center parking lot from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The block party will have music, lots of games, activities for everyone, a petting zoo, inflatables, food trucks, and TONS of Islander Spirit. This event is free entry, and anyone can go. There will also be a Beer Garden hosted by Nueces Brewing Company.

Women’s and Men’s basketball games

Both games will take place at the American Bank Center. The women’s game starts at 1:00 p.m. and the men’s at 5:00 p.m.

For tickets, click here, goislanders.com

