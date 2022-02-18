TAMUCC Homecoming week coming to an end, here's how you can still participate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Islanders of all ages have been joining together in celebration of Islander pride during Texas A&M University-Corpus Christ’s Homecoming 2022. The theme for Homecoming 2022 is “Islander Forever, From Sunrise to Sunset.”
Events have been taking place all week and if you haven’t had a chance to participate in the fun there’s still time.
Here’s what’s happening this weekend.
FRIDAY:
Lighting of the “I” is happening at 6:30 p.m.
Lighting of the “I” is a campus tradition to get excited for Saturday’s games and celebrate those Islander alumni and carrying on the Islander traditions today.
SATURDAY:
Islander Block Party
The block party will be at the American Bank Center parking lot from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
The block party will have music, lots of games, activities for everyone, a petting zoo, inflatables, food trucks, and TONS of Islander Spirit. This event is free entry, and anyone can go. There will also be a Beer Garden hosted by Nueces Brewing Company.
Women’s and Men’s basketball games
Both games will take place at the American Bank Center. The women’s game starts at 1:00 p.m. and the men’s at 5:00 p.m.
For tickets, click here, goislanders.com
