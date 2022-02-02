TAMUCC informatics & modeling team discusses latest local COVID data, including vaccinations & ICU bed availability

Dr. Chris Bird, with the TAMUCC informatics and modeling team, said there are some local patients who have gotten more than 10 COVID-19 vaccinations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend researcher say there are now very few ICU beds available due to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to local health experts, ICU numbers have seen an 60% increase from just last week alone.

Dr. Chris Bird is with the A&M Corpus Christi informatics and modeling team. The group has been tracking various statistics related to local COVID-19 numbers. Currently, the ICU issue is in the spotlight.

"What doesn't make sense is where the people in the ICU leveled off despite there was a continued increase in the number of cases," Bird said.

He adds that statistics are showing that the Omicron variant isn't putting as many people in the hospital as the Delta variant did.

"Your probability of becoming hospitalized if you test positive is much lower with Omicron than it was with Delta," Bird said. "In my model that I'm using you're basically 1/3 as likely to go in the hospital with Omicron as you were with Delta if you test positive."

But once you're in the hospital, Delta and Omicron seem to be equally dangerous, according to Bird.

"If you do find yourself in the hospital you're just as likely to progress to the ICU as during the Delta wave," Bird said. "Once you get hospitalized, the probability of getting into the ICU or even dying is about the same."

Something else that Dr. Bird says he has discovered in his research is there are some local patients who have gotten more than 10 COVID-19 vaccinations.

"There are people that have had like 12 vaccinations for whatever reason, there are some people who are going out and getting vaccinated a lot," Bird said. "It's not a huge proportion of the population, but there's definitely people that fall under the category."

Bird says he doesn't know why there are some individuals getting so many vaccinations, but believes this unique group is small in numbers.

