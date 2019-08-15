CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was another day of drone flight testing Thursday in downtown Corpus Christi for researchers from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and NASA.

The researchers are conducting flight tests Thursday and Friday for an unmanned aircraft systems traffic management study, which aims to help NASA improve the safety of drone technology. The 10-month long effort will hopefully help tell NASA whether or not the public is ready for things like drone deliveries for both packages and even food orders.

Researchers said because of our urban area, Corpus Christi was chosen as one of two sites for the UAS test flights.

"Really the entire city of Corpus Christi has been really good to us. So many partners, the Port of CC, the airport, and just really almost every entity and department within the City has been there to help us," TAMUCC President Dr. Kelly Quintanilla said.

The demonstrations will end Friday. Researchers with the university will then have 30 days to put a report together for NASA detailing how the drones did.

