Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi responded Tuesday night after the school mistakenly sent out acceptance letters to everyone who applied to its nursing program.

The university said it was a horrible mistake that affected 119 students. Students hoped to get into TAMUCC competitive nursing program, and some have been waiting for the letter their whole lives.

According to school officials, just before 3 p.m. Friday they sent out 325 acceptance letters through emails, and an hour later administrators realized they accidentally sent them to every student who applied.

Shortly after the school made a mistake they sent out another email apologizing and telling students corrected letters would be sent out. Unfortunately, 119 applicants who were initially told they were accepted did not get into the nursing program.

"We feel horrible. We take our role in this seriously we are taking the steps necessary to make sure that this does not happen again," said Clarenda Phillips, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at TAMUCC.

School officials said a new employee was in charge of the process for the first time. The employee wasn't sure about how to go about using some of the programs that help with organizing the applications.

The school said they now have a better process in place that makes sure application approvals go in front of the Dean and Associate Dean. The school is encouraging students to re-apply, and the Dean and Associate Dean of the college would be more than happy to meet with students to address their concerns.

