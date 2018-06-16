Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is working to help students with an associate in business get their four-year degree.

The online bachelor of business administration completion was developed by faculty at the university to allow those who have completed first and second-year classes through a community college complete their final two years online.

One of the students in the program said the online option fits her schedule as a mom and full-time employee.

"So the online B.B.A. program allows me to continue in my educational path with my full-time work schedule and my family life the online program would be a seamless transition for me," Mary Guerra said.

The courses are scheduled to allow for degree completion in less than two years.

