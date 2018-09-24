Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Students on campus at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are learning that some of the books they might have read as a kid are still banned in some schools because of their sometimes controversial topics.

On Monday the university brought light to the issue with their Banned Books Week.

Imagine not being able to read some of the classics like To Kill a Mocking Bird or even one of the newer books called Drama. These are two of the top ten banned books from 2017.

Dr. Seuss Hop on Pop, Scary Stories, Tango Makes Three are titles you might remember reading as a kid or young adult, but at some point, their topics became a little too controversial among the dozens of books that have been challenged or banned at some libraries, schools, and even universities across the U.S.

There have been over 400 books challenged just in 2017.

There is now a display at the Bell Library on the TAMUCC campus putting the issue of censorship in the spotlight.

"We are bringing recognition to the fact that censorship and banning of materials is something that still exists today," said Patricia Hernandez, librarian at TAMUCC.

According to Hernandez, librarians by nature tend to promote social justice and will continue to fight for the right for students and others in the community to have access to information. The American Library Association said banning books silences stories and is encouraging folks to speak out.

"The idea of saying you can't read this is a big no-no for the librarian. It's important for people to have access to that information," Garcia said.

Karina Garcia believes Banned Books Week on campus will help open the eyes of other students.

"I think its pretty important because like the jungle exposed the meat processing during the time," Garcia said.

Censorship is not something limited to just the reading material but also music.

"Madonna, the doors, but also the Tarzan soundtrack are also included," Garcia said.

Residents can find the tracks on display as well during banned book week through Sept. 29.

"Information is not a privilege, its something everyone should have access to," Garcia said.

