CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are preparing to dedicate the newest addition to their campus. It's called Tidal Hall.

The building contains 60,000 square feet of usable space for labs, research, and teaching. It was completed this year and will be open for classes in December.

TAMUCC President Dr. Kelly Quintanilla said the expansion of the life sciences department with the new building gives the local campus special recognition.

"It will really allow us to just move to that next level of success for our students. We want all of our students to really have hands-on learning opportunities. Our marine and coastal sciences are incredibly popular," Quintanilla said. "We are internationally recognized for our work and research in this area."

The $60 million in funding was provided by the legislature in 2016.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tidal Hall will be held next week.