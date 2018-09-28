Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is getting some attention because he won top honors at a film festival in Austin.

Professor Edward Tyndall won the Eric Adair Veteran award for his film "Good from the Bad."

Good from the Bad is about an outcast combat veteran living alone near the South Texas border and meets an undocumented immigrant. Eventually, the two see past their differences and find common ground.

"We take people who might have divergent political philosophies and might generally have sympathies for one type of group over another and try to combine those sympathies in the same way the two characters find empathy and sympathy for one another," Tyndall said.

According to Tyndal, he is honored to receive the award and is currently finishing up a documentary on Cheech Marin with Score by Grammy-nominated El Dusty.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII