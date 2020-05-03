CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The political science department at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi has some tips for you when it comes to managing your emotions during this political season, all in hopes of empowering voters.

"It places the value not just on 'I have an opinion' and 'because it's mine, it's always right,'" Assistant Professor Sanne Rijkhoff said. "It places the value on 'let's try to discuss this from a neutral point of view.'"

Politics is a hot topic that can bring out several emotions in all of us, which is why experts at TAMUCC are trying to get people to see both sides of the coin this political season.

"Set aside your own partisanships or your own ideologies," Rijkhoff said. "Leave them at the door."

It's easier said than done, but it's part of the new wave of thinking at the Island University that professors think can help voters manage their emotions.

"What drives a person to go out and protest against something? What drives another person to sit at home and do nothing?" Rijkhoff said.

Rijkhoff said it is best to take a step back and abandon the "I believe", "I think", "I feel" statements to become a more critical thinker.

"Emotions are really ingrained in politics because that's the first response that we have," Rijkhoff said.

They don't want you to completely take out your emotion, but use it in a way that makes it manageable and useful in your voting decisions.

"You might feel like this now. Let's look at the context here and sort of look at it at a distance," Rijkhoff said.

When it comes to fact checking, it's hard to know who and what is trustworthy. So what should you read?

"Peer reviewed articles, published work based on facts and on scientific and academic knowledge," Rijkhoff said.

