CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Jim Lee, an economics professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, said Wednesday's drop in the stock market was triggered by what he called a "fear factor," with many having flashbacks to 10 years ago when the country went through a recession.

When it comes to retirement and 401Ks, Lee had this to say: "We are here for the long haul. If the stock market doesn't come back tomorrow, it will come back in a week, within a year, it will come back. I'm going to guarantee that."

