CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi was ranked number one as the best college by the sea, according to Best College Reviews.

Best College Reviews reviewed 50 seaside U.S. colleges based on their proximity to the ocean, recreational opportunities on the water, and marine-based education, degrees, and research facilities.

TAMUCC is the only school in the nation located on its own island. TAMUCC is a rapidly developing research institution with over 80 of the most popular degree programs in the state.

According to TAMUCC, stunning seascapes and sandy shores give students, faculty, and staff breathtaking water views from where they can study, perform cutting-edge research, or bask in the sun.

"I've always loved living by the water because there's always something to do," said Rebecca Garcia, a sophomore from Corpus Christi majoring in biomedical sciences at the Island University. "A&M-Corpus Christi is a really good school, and it just happens to be by the water."

"I like all the options it gives me, like CASA and the SI program. A lot of schools I talked to, they had something similar, but it wasn't as easily accessible. I really like the feel on this campus," said Kristin Rebeles, a junior also pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science. "I love all the greenery and how inviting it feels. Sometimes you go on a college campus, and it feels sterile. I really like it here."

TAMUCC offers 41 undergraduate majors, 32 graduate programs, and seven doctoral programs.

"I chose TAMUCC because I wanted to go into nursing, and they have a really good nursing program here," junior Eric Soriano. "It's a competitive program, and I want to follow in the footsteps of my relatives. One of them graduated from here last semester."

"I chose TAMUCC because I knew it was a smaller campus and also really inclusive. I thought that would be a good atmosphere to be in," English major Daniera Mendoza said. "For me, I think it's relaxing. Like right now, you can look at the water and feel relaxed. You feel at home."

