TAMU-CC takes part in upcoming project that could make it an official research-focused institution

"You need two things to develop a high-tech industry, and that is you need a research university, and you need to have a beautiful place to live," said John Breier.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi is taking a major step to turn into a research-focused university.

That was one of the topics of conversation that Nueces County commissioners had with John Breier, a paid consultant with the Nueces County Development Commission.

Breier said that they've been in talks with Port of Corpus Christi officials, as well as officials with the entire A&M University System.

The distinction concerns a project using a modeling and simulation program through the use of artificial intelligence. The project would help the Port become more effective and efficient.

"With the goal of trying to create a high tech industry here in Corpus Christi, which a lot of people may think that's not necessarily going to happen, but it really is," Breier said.

Those talks pointed to the need for a discussion about helping A&M Corpus Christi become a research university.