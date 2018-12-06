The blue marlin that washed up on the beach in Port Aransas last weekend is now being researched by Texas A&M Unversity-Corpus Christi marine biologists.

According to marine biologists, blue marlin measured almost 10 feet in length and 300 pounds, but they believe the fish is underweight and suspect it consumed an item causing it to starve.

The biologist said the marlin is a familiar fish anglers like to catch and release, so it is possible the fish ingested a hook.

The necropsy will help determine the illness, age, and sex of the blue marlin.

