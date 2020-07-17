TAMUCC researchers say more COVID-19 related deaths are expected in the next weeks if precautions are not taken

TAMUCC COVID-19 task force research shows “Corpus Christi is now the number one metro area in Texas for new COVID cases and second in fatalities per capita.”

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi researchers data shows the Coastal Bend is “in the middle of a sharp increase in deaths related to COVID-19 with even more expected over the coming weeks, particularly if precautions are not followed.”

Researchers urge residents to continue practicing social distancing, hand washing,

“To control the pandemic, it is vital that all members of the community stay home if they can, wear masks outside of their home, stay home if they have any COVID symptoms, wash their hands frequently and observe all other recommendations,” said Dr. Philippe Tissot, Interim Director of the Conrad Blucher Institute (CBI) at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The task force recommends residents to be careful attending family gatherings with relatives they may not see everyday and avoid contact with older relatives.

The research team’s data forecasts sharp increases in the number of COVID related deaths. Corpus Christi is ranked the second highest metro area in Texas when it comes to average daily deaths per capita.

Researchers say, “In average daily deaths per capita, McAllen, Corpus Christi and Laredo are far ahead of the rest of the state.”

“As of July 14, the pandemic is still growing fast in the Coastal Bend and the impact of walking back some of the opening measures has yet to be felt,” Tissot said. “According to the analyses of the Coastal Bend COVID-19 Joint Taskforce, Corpus Christi is now the number one metro area in Texas for new COVID cases and second in fatalities per capita.”

Average daily COVID cases in Corpus Christi are “more than 80 per capita per day,” far ahead of San Antonio and Houston. Researchers say, “a month ago, Corpus Christi was among the three cities with the lowest rate of new cases.”

Data shows the rate of cases in Corpus Christi is more than double the rate in San Antonio, Austin and Houston.

Researchers say the casualty rate will continue to be high for several weeks due to the continued large number of new COVID cases.

